Browns Concerned RT Jack Conklin Suffered Torn Patella Tendon

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns are concerned that RT Jack Conklin tore his patella tendon during Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens.

Conklin was clearly in a great deal of pain and immediately grabbed at his knee before being helped off the field.

This was his first game back after a stint on injured reserve for an elbow injury.

Conklin, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

In 2021, Conklin has started seven games for the Browns at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 offensive tackle out of 80 qualifying players.