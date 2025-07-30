Browns Confirm Torn Achilles For CB Martin Emerson

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Wednesday morning that CB Martin Emerson tore his Achilles in practice yesterday, per Zac Jackson.

Emerson will have surgery and go on injured reserve. The typical recovery timeline for an Achilles is six to nine months, though many athletes say it takes a full year for them to feel completely normal.

It’s a tough break for the Browns and Emerson. The 24-year-old was slated to start at outside corner in a contract year and could have put himself in position for a significant contract this coming offseason.

Emerson, 24, was a third-round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $5,471,290 rookie deal through 2025 and is set to make a base salary of $3,606,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Emerson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five passes defended.