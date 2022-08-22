Browns Cut Five Players

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve cut five players to get down to the 80-man limit before tomorrow’s deadline.

The full list includes:

P Joseph Charlton S Luther Kirk OT Wyatt Miller CB Parnell Motley TE Marcus Santos-Silva

Miller, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2019. The Jets waived him in August and Miller signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad soon after. The Cowboys later signed him off of the Bengals’ practice squad but waived him coming out of camp with an injury settlement in 2020.

The Seahawks added Miller to their practice squad in December of 2020 but waived him just a month later. From there, he caught on with the Chiefs in June of last year but was among their final roster cuts.

He signed with the 49ers’ practice squad back in December but was cut in February. The Panthers signed him in May and he just recently joined the Browns.

Miller has yet to appear in an NFL game.