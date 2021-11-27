Browns Cut Two, Elevate Two To Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns announced that they’ve waived OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Joe Jackson while elevating DE Porter Gustin and WR JoJo Natson.

The Browns also activated RT Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt from injured reserve.

Jackson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He was waived coming out of training camp last year and later claimed by the Browns.

Jackson was in the third year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract when the Browns waived him last month. Cleveland brought him back not long after.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in 10 games and recorded 10 tackles and one sack.