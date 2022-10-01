Browns DE Myles Garrett Out For Week 4 Against Falcons

The Cleveland Browns announced on Saturday that they have ruled out DE Myles Garrett for Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.

We have downgraded Myles Garrett out for Sunday's game against Atlanta and signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 1, 2022

There was speculation about whether or not Garrett would play following a car accident in which he sustained shoulder and bicep strains.

Garrett and a passenger sustained “non-life threatening” injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital after Garrett’s Porsche went off the side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a stop.

Garrett, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He just finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

In 2022, Garrett has appeared in three games for the Browns and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.

We will have more news on Garrett as it becomes available.