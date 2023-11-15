Browns Designate G Michael Dunn To Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they’ve designated G Michael Dunn to return from injured reserve.

This opens Dunn’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Dunn, 29, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to the Rams’ practice squad at the start of the regular season.

The Rams re-signed Dunn to a contract before waiving him a few months later. From there, he was on and off of the Jaguars’ practice squad during the 2018 season.

After a short stint with the AAF, Dunn signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins in April of 2019 but was waived after a few months.

The Browns signed him to a contract in August of 2020 and he re-signed with their practice squad coming out of training camp. He bounced on and off Cleveland’s taxi squad before ending up on the active roster at the end of the season.

After he played out the remainder of his deal in 2021, the Browns re-signed Dunn to an exclusive rights deal in 2022. He’s been with the team ever since.

In 2023, Dunn has appeared in four games and made one start for the Browns.