Browns Designate LB Anthony Walker To Return From IR, Re-Sign LB Elijah Lee To PS

According to Nate Ulrich, the Browns designated LB Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve and re-signed LB Elijah Lee to the practice squad.

This opens a 21-day window for Walker to practice before being activated.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley (Injured) DT Sheldon Day DE Porter Gustin RB John Kelly DB Jovante Moffatt QB Nick Mullens WR JoJo Natson RB Johnny Stanton DE Curtis Weaver CB Tim Harris (COVID-19) G David Moore K Chris Naggar TE Miller Forristall G Tristen Hoge WR Davion Davis DB Herb Miller DB Bryan Mills WR Lawrence Cager LB Elijah Lee

Walker, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement this past year.

Walker is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns this past March.

In 2021, Walker has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.