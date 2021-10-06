Browns Designate LB Anthony Walker To Return From IR, Re-Sign LB Elijah Lee To PS

According to Nate Ulrich, the Browns designated LB Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve and re-signed LB Elijah Lee to the practice squad. 

Anthony Walker

This opens a 21-day window for Walker to practice before being activated. 

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Ja’Marcus Bradley (Injured)
  2. DT Sheldon Day
  3. DE Porter Gustin
  4. RB John Kelly
  5. DB Jovante Moffatt
  6. QB Nick Mullens
  7. WR JoJo Natson
  8. RB Johnny Stanton
  9. DE Curtis Weaver
  10. CB Tim Harris (COVID-19)
  11. G David Moore
  12. K Chris Naggar
  13. TE Miller Forristall
  14. G Tristen Hoge
  15. WR Davion Davis
  16. DB Herb Miller
  17. DB Bryan Mills
  18. WR Lawrence Cager
  19. LB Elijah Lee

Walker, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement this past year.

Walker is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns this past March. 

In 2021, Walker has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.

