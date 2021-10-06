Browns Designate LB Anthony Walker To Return From IR, Re-Sign LB Elijah Lee To PS

According to Nate Ulrich, the Browns designated LB Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve and re-signed LB Elijah Lee to the practice squad.
This opens a 21-day window for Walker to practice before being activated.
Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Ja’Marcus Bradley (Injured)
- DT Sheldon Day
- DE Porter Gustin
- RB John Kelly
- DB Jovante Moffatt
- QB Nick Mullens
- WR JoJo Natson
- RB Johnny Stanton
- DE Curtis Weaver
- CB Tim Harris (COVID-19)
- G David Moore
- K Chris Naggar
- TE Miller Forristall
- G Tristen Hoge
- WR Davion Davis
- DB Herb Miller
- DB Bryan Mills
- WR Lawrence Cager
- LB Elijah Lee
Walker, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement this past year.
Walker is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns this past March.
In 2021, Walker has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.
