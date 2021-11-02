Browns Don’t Plan To Trade WR Odell Beckham Before Deadline

According to Dianna Russini, the Browns have no plans to trade WR Odell Beckham before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Russini adds Cleveland hasn’t gotten any offers for Beckham that make sense for the team.

Beckham continues to struggle in Cleveland, with just one catch for six yards on Sunday against the Steelers. But it looks like the Browns will continue to try and make things work for at least the duration of the season.

Beyond that, though, the future with Beckham and the Browns is cloudy. He’s set to count $15 million against the cap for Cleveland in 2022 and 2023.

Beckham, 28, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham stands to make base salaries of $14.5 million and $13.75 million over the next two years.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We’ll have more on Tuesday’s trade deadline as the news is available.