Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Arrested For Misdemeanor Assault

According to Mark Berman, Browns DT Perrion Winfrey is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after being arrested on Monday in Harris County, Texas.
Winfrey allegedly caused bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand, per court documents.
A Browns’ spokesperson indicated they are “aware of the situation” and the organization is “gathering more information” on the matter, per Chris Easterling.
Winfrey, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s entering the second year of his four-year, $4,472,800 rookie contract.
In 2022, Winfrey appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.
