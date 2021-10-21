Browns Elevate QB Nick Mullens & CB Herb Miller To Roster

The Cleveland Browns announced they have elevated QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller to the roster for Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

Mullens will serve as the backup quarterback behind Case Keenum with Baker Mayfield out of the action.

Both players will return to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers.

Mullens, 26, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The 49ers brought Mullens back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him at the start of the regular season. Mullens had a brief stint on their practice squad before being called up following Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season-ending knee injury.

He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent heading into 2020 but San Francisco declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this past offseason. The Eagles signed him to a contract in June before releasing him. He landed on the Browns’ practice squad.

In 2020, Mullens appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.