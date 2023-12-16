Browns Elevate S Tanner McCallister & LB Charlie Thomas III

The Browns announced the elevations of S Tanner McCallister and LB Charlie Thomas III on Saturday.

We've elevated S Tanner McCalister and LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad 📰 » https://t.co/kegHUdzhtd pic.twitter.com/cMYS6ljLBf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 16, 2023

McCallister, 23, originally attended Oklahoma State before transferring to Ohio State and going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He then caught on with the Browns practice squad and has been on and off the active roster throughout the season so far.

In 2023, McCallister has appeared in one game for the Browns but has not recorded any statistics.