Browns Elevate S Tanner McCallister & LB Charlie Thomas III

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Browns announced the elevations of S Tanner McCallister and LB Charlie Thomas III on Saturday.

McCallister, 23, originally attended Oklahoma State before transferring to Ohio State and going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He then caught on with the Browns practice squad and has been on and off the active roster throughout the season so far.

In 2023, McCallister has appeared in one game for the Browns but has not recorded any statistics. 

