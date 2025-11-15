Browns Elevated Two Players For Week 11

The Browns announced that they have elevated LB Cameron McGrone and DT Sam Kamara for Week 11.

McGrone, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.

McGrone re-signed to the Patriots’ practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season before releasing him in September.

In 2025, McGrone has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two total tackles.