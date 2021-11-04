Browns Excuse Odell Beckham From Practice For Second Straight Day, Unlikely To Play For Browns Again

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns have excused WR Odell Beckham from practice on Thursday for the second straight day.

Mary Kay Cabot says league sources have told her it’s likely that Beckham has played his final snap for the Browns, and his agent and GM Andrew Berry are discussing an exit right now.

Cleveland can release Beckham at any time and he would go on waivers, but Cabot writes they’re discussing other options like some kind of financial settlement for the Browns to recoup money they’ve already guaranteed to Beckham or paid leave.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reportedly told players yesterday that Beckham is essentially not on the team right now and they’ve told him to stay home, according to Michael Silver.

If cut, Beckham would go on waivers. Any team that wishes to claim him would be responsible for about $8 million in remaining compensation in 2021.

If he clears waivers, which there is a strong chance of, his salary would remain on Cleveland’s books for 2021.

Beckham’s situation in Cleveland has continued to sour. After he caught just one pass for six yards in Week 8, Beckham’s father posted a clip on social media of all the times Browns QB Baker Mayfield has either missed or not thrown to an open Beckham.

Beckham, 28, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham stands to make base salaries of $14.5 million and $13.75 million over the next two years.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We’ll have more on Beckham as the news is available.