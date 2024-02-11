Browns Expected To Open Extension Talks For Kevin Stefanski & Andrew Berry

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects contract discussions for Browns HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry to take place at some point this offseason.

The Browns have had Stefanski and Berry tied together contractually, but their current deals are set to expire after the 2024 season.

Cleveland’s season was nearly derailed by notable injuries to players like Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb.

However, the Browns managed to stay in the mix for the playoffs and eventually brought in Joe Flacco, who ultimately became Comeback Player of the Year.

Stefanski, 41, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

Stefanski has a record of 37-30 in four seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.

Berry, 36, was hired by the Colts as a scouting assistant back in 2009 and worked his way up to pro scouting coordinator. The Browns would later hire Berry as their VP of Player Personnel for the 2016 season.

Berry departed Cleveland to become the Eagles’ VP of football operations in 2019. He was brought back as the Browns’ GM the following year.

Since taking the Browns’ GM job in 2020, Berry’s teams have produced a record of 37-30, which includes two playoff appearances and one playoff win.