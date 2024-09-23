Browns G Wyatt Teller To Miss Time With Knee Injury

Update: Mike Garafolo reports that Teller suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain on Sunday and is expected to miss around four weeks.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced G Wyatt Teller will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Stefanski didn’t have further details other than that. He later added injured reserve was a possibility, which would sideline the veteran for four games minimum, per Tony Grossi.

Teller was forced out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants with the injury.

Teller, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Browns signed Teller to a four-year extension worth $56.8 million back in November of 2021. He’s due base salaries of $1.5 million and $2.8 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Teller has appeared in three games for the Browns and made three starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 29 guard out of 67 qualifying players.