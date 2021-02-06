Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Named 2020 Coach Of The Year

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski was named the Associated Press 2020 Coach of the Year Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

Stefanski, 38, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stafanksi has held a number of positions including TEs coach, RBs coach, and QBs coach before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator after they fired John DeFilippo during the season last year.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stafanksi returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

In 2020, the Browns offense ranked 24th in passing yards, third in rushing yards, and sixteenth in total yards.