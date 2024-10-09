The Cleveland Browns hosted four defensive backs for a tryout on Wednesday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list of players includes:

Trey Dean Jalen Elliott Erick Hallett II Tracy Walker III

Walker, 29, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. After finishing a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract, Walker agreed to a three-year, $25 million extension to stay with the Lions and avoid free agency in 2023. The Lions opted to release him back in February.

He was set to earn a base salary of $7.95 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 when the Lions cut him loose. The 49ers signed him in August but he was among final roster cuts before joining the practice squad.

In 2023, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Lions including six starts and recorded 59 tackles, one sack and two pass defenses.