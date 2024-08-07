Browns Hosted OT Cameron Fleming For Workout

The Cleveland Browns hosted OT Cameron Fleming for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Fleming, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal He returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement.

The Cowboys elected to not pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants. He’s signed one-year deals with the Broncos each of the past three seasons.

In 2022, Fleming appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and made 15 starts, nine at right tackle and six on the left side. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

In 2023, Fleming appeared in six games for the Broncos and made one start.