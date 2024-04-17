Browns Hosted TE Trevon Wesco For Visit

The Cleveland Browns hosted TE Trevon Wesco for a visit, according to Howard Balzer.

Wesco, 28, was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He lasted three seasons in New York before being waived prior to the start of the 2022 season.

From there, the Bears claimed him off waivers and remained with the team before becoming a free agent for the first time in his career last off-season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Titans.

In 2023, Wesco appeared in 15 games for the Titans and caught one pass for 21 yards.