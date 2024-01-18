Browns Interviewing Seahawks OL Coach Andy Dickerson For OC Vacancy

According to Jonathan Jones, the Browns are interviewing Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Cleveland shook up its offensive coaching staff yesterday, moving on from OC Alex Van Pelt and some other assistants.

Dickerson got his first NFL job in the operations department for the Patriots in 2005, then left for a job with the Jets as a coaching assistant in 2006. He held a few more low-level jobs with the Browns and a second stint with the Jets before joining the Rams in 2012.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams as an assistant offensive line coach before joining the Seahawks in 2021. He was promoted to offensive line coach in 2022.