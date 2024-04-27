Seahawks Signing UDFA OT Garret Greenfield

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are signing South Dakota OT Garret Greenfield as an UDFA.

Pelissero adds Greenfield will receive $195k guaranteed including a $20k signing bonus.

Greenfield, 24, was a no-star recruit out of Iowa with no FBS offers. He committed to South Dakota where he began at RT before switching to LT for his final three seasons. Greenfield was a First-Team All-American in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Overall, Greenfield started in 55 of 65 games over his six-year college career including 31 starts at LT and 24 at RT. He received a PFF grade of 65.4 in 2023.