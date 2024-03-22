Browns & Jets Hosting Rugby Player Louis Rees-Zammit For Visit

According to Rob Maaddi, the Browns and Jets are scheduled to host Welsh rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit for visits.

Rees-Zammit participated in the University of Central Florida’s Pro Day and clocked a 4.44 on his 40-yard dash. He is working out as a running back, wide receiver, and return specialist, per Maaddi.

Maaddi notes that “more teams” are expected to bring in Rees-Zammit for visits.

Rees-Zammit thinks he has transferrable skills from rugby as a receiver, running back, and returner.

“Catching kickoffs, catch and kick receipts, punt receipts, there’s a lot of transferable skills, and I think running back shows up probably best, getting the ball in my hand early, being able to pick a gap, being able to be aware of the surroundings,” Rees-Zammit said.

Rees-Zammit, 23, is a native of Penarth in Wales. He attended Hartpury College before joining Gloucester Rugby’s academy and broke into the senior team in 2018, making his debut the following season. He became Gloucester’s youngest player to ever compete in the Premiership.

Rees-Zammit signed his first professional contract with Gloucester in 2020, securing him to the club on a long-term deal. He was named Gloucester’s Young Player of the Year following the season.

In January of this year, Rees-Zammit announced his intention to leave rugby and join the NFL’s International Player Pathway.