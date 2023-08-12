Browns LB Jacob Phillips Out For Season With Torn Pectoral

Adam Schefter reports that Browns LB Jacob Phillips tore his pectoral against the Commanders on Friday night and will be out for the season.

You can expect the Browns to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and replace him on the roster with another player.

Phillips, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020 out of LSU. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

He was previously placed on injured reserve back in October of 2022 due to a torn pectoral, which also ended his season.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pass deflection.

We will have more news on Phillips as it becomes available.