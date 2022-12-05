Browns LB Sione Takitaki Out For The Season With Torn ACL

According to Chris Easterling, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced that LB Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL he sustained against the Texans.
It can be expected that the team will place him on injured reserve in the coming days, opening up a roster spot on the team.
Takitaki, 27, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He signed a four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus.
In 2022, Takitaki has appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 71 tackles and one sack.
We will have more news on Takitaki as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
Start making money this time… Spend more time with your family & relatives by doing jobs that only require you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Hax Start bringing up to $65,000 to $70,000 a month. I’ve started this job and earn a handsome income and now I am exchanging it with you, so you can do it too.
Here is I started.…………… http://salaryapp1.blogspot.com