Browns LB Sione Takitaki Out For The Season With Torn ACL

According to Chris Easterling, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced that LB Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL he sustained against the Texans.

It can be expected that the team will place him on injured reserve in the coming days, opening up a roster spot on the team.

Takitaki, 27, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He signed a four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus.

In 2022, Takitaki has appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 71 tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Takitaki as it becomes available.