Browns LT Jedrick Wills Carted Off With Right Knee Injury

Browns LT Jedrick Wills was carted off in the third quarter against the Cardinals on Sunday with an air cast on his right leg.

He is unlikely to return to the game and we will provide an update as soon as one becomes available.

Wills, 24, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract that includes an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past May before restructuring his contract in August.

In 2023, Wills has appeared and started in seven games for the Browns at left tackle.