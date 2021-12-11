Browns Make Five Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced five roster moves on Saturday, including activating LB Jacob Phillips from injured reserve.

The team also waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley and elevated WR Jojo Natson, CB Herb Miller, and S Jovante Moffatt for their upcoming rematch with the Ravens on Sunday.

Phillips, 22, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

Phillips tore his biceps in training camp and is now being activated a month early. He is expected to make his season debut against Baltimore on Sunday.

In 2020, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded 24 tackles, no sacks, and a pass deflection.

During his three-year college career, Phillips recorded 218 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.