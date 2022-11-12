Browns Make Five Roster Moves For Week 10

The Cleveland Browns made a series of roster moves for Week 10 on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Browns activated RB Jerome Ford from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Browns signed DT Roderick Perry II to their active roster.

to their active roster. Browns waived DE Isaac Rochell .

. Browns elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and TE Miller Forristall to their active roster.

Ford, 23, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148.

In 2022, Ford has appeared in four games for the Browns. He has no stats on offense but has recorded 145 kickoff return yards.