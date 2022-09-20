Browns Make Four Roster Moves, Including Placing DE Chase Winovich On IR

Logan Ulrich
The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James on injured reserve. 

Both will now miss four games before they’re eligible to return. 

Cleveland announced they have also swapped OT Tyrone Wheatley in on the practice squad for OT Alex Taylor

Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns. 

In 2021, Winovich appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 11 total tackles.

