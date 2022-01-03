Browns Make Three Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have made three roster moves on Monday ahead of Monday Night Football against the Steelers.

The Browns elevated S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt from the practice squad to the active roster. Both will return to the practice squad following the game without having to pass through waivers.

Cleveland also placed TE Miller Forristall on the practice squad injured list.

Colbert, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

San Francisco later waived Colbert with an injury settlement and he signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2019. He bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad before Miami signed him to their active roster.

The Dolphins re-signed Colbert to a one-year, $1.775 million deal but elected to cut him loose soon after. He signed on with the Chiefs but was cut loose coming out of training camp and the Giants claimed him off waivers from Kansas City at the start of the season.

Colbert was signed by the Patriots back in May but was cut ahead of the 2021 season and he caught on with the Jets practice squad. He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad before catching on with the Browns.

In 2021, Colbert has appeared in five games for the Jets and Browns and recorded 16 total tackles.