Browns Make Three Roster Moves, Including Activating LB Deion Jones

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Cleveland Browns announced on Saturday that they are activating LB Deion Jones from injured reserve.

The team is also elevating LB Dakota Allen and CB Herb Miller to the active roster.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed. 

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal this offseason. Atlanta traded him to the Browns for a late-round pick swap in 2024. 

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.

