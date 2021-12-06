Browns Make Two Moves, Including Designating LB Jacob Phillips To Return From IR

The Browns announced they have designated LB Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve.

Cleveland also placed TE Stephen Carlson on the COVID-19 list. Carlson was already on injured reserve.

The Browns have 21 days for Phillips to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He is recovering from a torn biceps tendon.

Phillips, 22, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

In 2020, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded 24 tackles, no sacks, and a pass deflection.

During his three-year college career, Phillips recorded 218 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.