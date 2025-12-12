Browns Make Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 15

The Cleveland Browns officially signed DB Chris Edmonds to their practice squad on Friday and released LB Cameron McGrone from the unit.

Here’s the Browns’ updated practice squad:

McGrone, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.

McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season before releasing him in September.

In 2025, McGrone has appeared in five games for the Colts and Browns and recorded two tackles.