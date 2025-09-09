Browns Make Two PS Moves, Cut RB Trayveon Williams

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DT Ralph Holley to the practice squad and released RB Trayveon Williams.
Cleveland still has one open slot on its practice squad which now includes:
- TE Sal Cannella
- WR Kaden Davis
- S Christopher Edmonds
- DT Ralph Holley
- CB LaMareon James
- DT Sam Kamara
- RB Ahmani Marshall
- DE Julian Okwara
- TE Brendan Bates
- QB Bailey Zappe
- OT Logan Brown
- G Garrett Dellinger
- WR Malachi Corley
- LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
- CB Dom Jones
Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.
The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract for 2023 and 2024, but they released Williams after camp last year.
In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals but spent most of his time on special teams.
