Browns Make Two PS Moves, Cut RB Trayveon Williams

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DT Ralph Holley to the practice squad and released RB Trayveon Williams.

Cleveland still has one open slot on its practice squad which now includes:

TE Sal Cannella WR Kaden Davis S Christopher Edmonds DT Ralph Holley CB LaMareon James DT Sam Kamara RB Ahmani Marshall DE Julian Okwara TE Brendan Bates QB Bailey Zappe OT Logan Brown G Garrett Dellinger WR Malachi Corley LB Edefuan Ulofoshio CB Dom Jones

Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract for 2023 and 2024, but they released Williams after camp last year.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals but spent most of his time on special teams.