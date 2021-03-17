Browns Nearing Deal For LB Malcolm Smith

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are closing in on a deal for LB Malcolm Smith.

Smith landed with the Browns last season and the team is looking to keep him around to help at a position of weakness.

Smith, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract with the Seahawks and was named Super Bowl MVP a few years ago before signing a two-year deal with the Raiders in 2015.

The 49ers signed Smith to a five-year, $26.5 million contract that included $13 million guaranteed. He stood to make a base salary of $3,750,000 for the 2019 season when his contract released coming out of the preseason.

Smith caught on briefly with the Jaguars before eventually joining the Cowboys late in the year. He signed with the Browns near the end of camp in 2020.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 72 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass defenses.