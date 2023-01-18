Browns Officially Announce Hire Of DC Jim Schwartz

The Cleveland Browns made it official on Wednesday, formally announcing the hire of DC Jim Schwartz.

We have hired Jim Schwartz as our defensive coordinator. Welcome back to Cleveland, Jim!

Schwartz, 56, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent) including one playoff appearance.