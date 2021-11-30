Browns Officially Place RT Jack Conklin On IR, Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Browns announced they have officially placed RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve.

We have placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 30, 2021

Cleveland also released RB Brian Hill from the practice squad and signed DE Joe Jackson and G Hjalte Froholdt.

Conklin tore his patella tendon in Week 13 against the Ravens. He’ll look to return in 2022.

Conklin, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

In 2021, Conklin has started seven games for the Browns at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 offensive tackle out of 80 qualifying players.