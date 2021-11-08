Browns Officially Place WR Odell Beckham On Waivers

The Cleveland Browns officially placed veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr on waivers Monday, as expected.

Teams will have until Tuesday to place claims for him. Afterwhich, he would be a free agent.

Beckham’s $7.25 million remaining salary should be enough of a deterrent for most teams, as just a handful have that amount in available cap space currently.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Mike Jones of USA Today last night that the Seahawks are worth keeping an eye on for Beckham.

According to Jones, the Seahawks have shown “strong interest” in Beckham and QB Russell Wilson has urged the team’s brass to bring Beckham in.

Jones adds that Seattle’s front office has done extensive research on the possibility of adding Beckham.

Mike Florio reported on Sunday Night Football that Beckham prefers the Seahawks.

The Saints and 49ers have also been mentioned as potential landing spots for Beckham.

Beckham, 28, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham stands to make base salaries of $14.5 million and $13.75 million over the next two years.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.