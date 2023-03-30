Browns Officially Sign G Wes Martin

The Cleveland Browns announced they have officially signed G Wes Martin to the roster, as expected.

He’ll provide some extra depth along the interior of their offensive line.

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster. He returned to Washington and was on and off of their practice squad last season.

In 2022, Martin appeared in six games for the Commanders.