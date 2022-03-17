Browns Out Of The Running For Deshaun Watson

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns have been informed they are out of the running for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson met with the Falcons yesterday and also had a second meeting with the Saints. At this point, it looks like those two teams are the frontrunners, with the Panthers also potentially still in the mix. Jonathan Jones says Carolina has not been told they are out yet.

Garafolo adds the Browns still view Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback going forward and has been told they informed Mayfield’s camp at the Combine they would only explore top-tier upgrades such as Watson.

Now the Browns have to decide if they can or even want to mend fences with Mayfield, or if one or both sides feels a separation is best. Tensions between the two were inflamed by Cleveland’s pursuit of Watson.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Browns’ QB situation as the news is available.