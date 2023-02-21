Browns Parting Ways With ST Coordinator Mike Priefer

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they are parting ways with ST coordinator Mike Priefer.

He had been in the role for the past four seasons, staying on new HC Kevin Stefanski‘s staff when he was hired in 2020.

Priefer, 56, began his coaching career at Navy back in 1994 as a graduate assistant. He worked for a few schools before being hired by the Jaguars as an assistant special teams coach in 2002.

Priefer worked a handful of NFL teams including the Giants, Chiefs and Broncos before the Vikings hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2011. He was in the role through the 2018 season, then joined the Browns in 2019.

In 2022, the Browns’ special teams unit finished No. 20 in Rick Gosselin‘s annual rankings.