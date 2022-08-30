Browns Place Deshaun Watson On Suspended List, Cut 19 Players

The Cleveland Browns announced that they’ve officially got their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The Browns placed QB Deshaun Watson on the suspended list and cut

Watson will have his suspension increased to 11 games and he will be fined $5 million. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

More than two dozen women have said Watson behaved inappropriately during massage therapy sessions. He has settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.