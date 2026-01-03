Browns Place LB Carson Schwesinger On IR, Among Other Moves

The Browns announced that they have placed LB Carson Schwesinger on injured reserve, ending his rookie campaign, which could potentially see him named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, given that he has dealt with several injuries during the season, including playing through a high-ankle sprain.

Cleveland also elevated TE Sal Cannella from the practice squad and signed Edefuan Ulofoshio to the active roster.

Schwesinger, 22, walked on at UCLA before being a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and Burlsworth Trophy in 2024. For his performance that season, he was also named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

He was selected by the Browns with the first pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $11,800,400 rookie contract that includes a $5,222,108 signing bonus.

In three seasons with UCLA, Schwesinger appeared in 38 games for the Bruins and recorded 163 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

In 2025, Schwesinger appeared in and started 16 games for the Browns and recorded 156 tackles, two and a half sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.