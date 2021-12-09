Browns Place P Jamie Gillan & LB Anthony Walker On COVID-19 List

According to Tom Pelissero, Browns P Jamie Gillan has tested positive for COVID-19 and will go on the reserve list.

The Browns confirmed the news and announced LB Anthony Walker is also going on the COVID-19 list.

We've placed P Jamie Gillan and LB Anthony Walker Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2021

Pelissero notes Gillan is vaccinated but he faces a tight timetable to get the required two negative tests 24 hours apart before Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Gillan, 24, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in 2019. He won the competition for Cleveland’s starting punter job.

In 2021, Gillan has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and punted 42 times with a 43.9 average, one touchback, 15 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 65 yards.

Walker, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

Walker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns this past March.

In 2021, Walker has appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded 85 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 20 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.