Browns Place QB Nick Mullens On COVID-19 List, Sign K Chris Blewitt To PS

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they’ve signed K Chris Blewitt to their practice squad and placed QB Nick Mullens on the COVID-19 list.

Here’s the Browns updated practice squad:

Mullens, 26, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The 49ers brought Mullens back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him at the start of the regular season. Mullens had a brief stint on their practice squad before being called up following Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season-ending knee injury.

He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent heading into 2020 but San Francisco declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this past offseason. The Eagles signed him to a contract in June before releasing him. He landed on the Browns’ practice squad, but was recently promoted to the active roster.

In 2021, Mullens has appeared in one game for the Browns and completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown.