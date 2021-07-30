Browns Place WR Derrick Willies On Retired List

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Derrick Willies on the reserve/retired list.

Willies is working his way back from offseason knee surgery.

Willies, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He managed to make the team as a rookie but was cut coming out of camp in 2019 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cleveland brought Willies back on a futures contract this past January.

For his career, Willies appeared in five games and caught three passes for 61 yards.