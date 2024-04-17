Browns Placing OL Justin Murray On Retired List

Per the wire, the Browns have placed veteran OL Justin Murray on the reserve/retired list.

Murray, 30, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Murray had brief stints with the Saints and Bengals before the Raiders claimed him off waivers at the start of the 2018 season. He was later claimed by the Cardinals and returned to Arizona on a two-year extension worth up to $9 million in 2020.

Arizona released him during the preseason, he later joined the Bills and was active for five games for the team. Murray joined the Raiders on a futures contract but was released and eventually made his way onto the Titans, appearing in four games in 2023 before signing with Cleveland.

For his career, Murray played six seasons, appearing for the Raiders, Cardinals, Bills, and Titans. He started 20 of his 41 games at both tackle and guard.