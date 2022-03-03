Browns Planning To Start Baker Mayfield In 2022, Won’t Replace With Veteran

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns and Baker Mayfield‘s representation met at the NFL Combine and “reinforced” the team’s plans for him to continue as their starting quarter.

Cabot adds that Cleveland will not replace Mayfield with a veteran quarterback.

Cabots also points out that GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski both stood behind Mayfield as their starter during press conferences at the combine, while Berry thinks he’ll play at a “playoff-caliber” level in 2022.

Back in January, it was reported that Mayfield and the Browns planned to stay together for 2022, so there clearly hasn’t been a change within Cleveland’s front office.

Mayfield reportedly worked out the cracks in his relationship with Stefanski during their exit meeting and discussed what was exposed when missing the playoffs.

The plan will be for Mayfield to play out his fifth-year option in Cleveland in 2022, with the franchise tag available should the Browns need it in 2023.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.