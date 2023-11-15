Browns Planning To Start QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson In Week 11

According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns are planning to start QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 11 against the Steelers, barring a last-minute “change of heart.”

Cleveland previously turned to P.J. Walker to replace Deshaun Watson, while Thompson-Robinson initially appeared for Watson following his injury in Week 4 against the Ravens.

Thompson-Robinson, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,182,268 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $750,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Thompson-Robinson has appeared in three games and completed 54.1 percent of his passes for 130 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions, to go along with four rushing attempts for 24 yards.