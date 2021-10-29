Browns Promote CB Herb Miller From Practice Squad

According to Jake Trotter, the Browns are promoting CB Herb Miller from the practice squad to their active roster on Friday.

Miller, 23, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019, and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

Miller signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers in February, but the team ultimately waived him prior to the start of this season. He signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad last season.

Cleveland signed him to their practice squad in September and he’s bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in two games and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.