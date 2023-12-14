Browns Promote QB Joe Flacco To Active Roster

The Browns have promoted QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad to the active roster, per his agent.

Adam Schefter reports Flacco also got up to $4.05 million in incentives added to his contract by the Browns based on how far the Browns advance this season. Those include:

$75,000 for each regular season win, up to $300,000.

$250,000 for a wildcard win

$500,000 for a divisional playoff win

$1 million for winning the AFC title game

$2 million for winning the Super Bowl.

Despite starting the past two games, Flacco had remained on the practice squad and had been a gameday elevation.

He’s proven he was worthy of a full-time roster spot, however, and a nice raise.

Flacco, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles last offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last year. He signed on with the Browns in recent weeks.

In 2023, Flacco has started two games for the Browns and completed 49-89 pass attempts (55.1 completion percentage) for 565 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.